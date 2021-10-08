Left Menu

Ukrainian lawmakers dismiss parliament speaker

Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday voted to dismiss parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, said the parliament press service.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 08-10-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 18:48 IST
Ukrainian lawmakers dismiss parliament speaker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kiev [Ukraine], October 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday voted to dismiss parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, said the parliament press service. The move was supported with 284 votes in favour, surpassing the minimum votes of 226 required, according to a parliament statement.

While addressing the assembly, lawmaker Olexandr Kornienko, who initiated the dismissal of the speaker, said that Razumkov "deviated from general principles" of the ruling party Servant of the People and can not represent the party at the high level anymore. Razumkov, 37 years old, was appointed as Ukraine's parliament speaker on August 29, 2019. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021