Death toll from explosion at mosque Afghanistan reaches 60
Death toll from an explosion on Friday at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province rose to 60, the Russian News Agency reported.
Death toll from an explosion on Friday at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province rose to 60, the Russian News Agency reported. "The number of those killed in the blast in a Shia mosque in the Afghan northern province of Kunduz has risen to 60, and 107 more people sustained injuries," Sputnik reported citing the Al-Jazeera news.
According to the publication, all the victims were reported to be at prayers in the mosque. Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
