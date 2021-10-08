Left Menu

Indonesia reports 1,384 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 66 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,384 within one day to 4,225,871, with the death toll adding by 66 to 142,560, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

According to the ministry, 3,514 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,057,760.

According to the ministry, 3,514 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,057,760.

To date, at least 56.10 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 98.14 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

