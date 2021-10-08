Indonesia reports 1,384 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 66 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,384 within one day to 4,225,871, with the death toll adding by 66 to 142,560, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 3,514 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,057,760.

To date, at least 56.10 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 98.14 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)

