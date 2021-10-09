Left Menu

Four people die in plane crash in US state of Georgia

Four people have died as a result of a single-engine plane crash on the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in the US state of Georgia, media reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 08:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Four people have died as a result of a single-engine plane crash on the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in the US state of Georgia, media reported. According to the FOX 5 broadcaster, the Cessna 210 single-engine plane caught fire after the crash on late Friday.

The airport was closed after the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have opened an investigation into the crash. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

