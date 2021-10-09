Left Menu

Danish PM terms her India's visit 'milestone for bilateral ties'

Noting that Denmark considers India as a 'close partner', Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday said she sees her New Delhi's visit as a milestone for the relations between the two nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 10:07 IST
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Noting that Denmark considers India as a 'close partner', Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday said she sees her New Delhi's visit as a milestone for the relations between the two nations. Frederiksen, who is on a three-day visit, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan. She was accorded a ceremonial reception.

"We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations," she said. During her visit, Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India has termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had visited Denmark earlier this year.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark. There exists strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, digitisation including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc. (ANI)

