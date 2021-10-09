S.Korea reports 1,953 more COVID-19 cases, 329,925 in total

Seoul [South Korea], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,953 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 329,925. The daily caseload was down from 2,175 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 95 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,987.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 707 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 629 and 131.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 457, or 23.8 percent of the total local transmission. Twenty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,677.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,560. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent. A total of 2,838 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 294,929. The total recovery rate was 89.39 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 39,909,124 people, or 77.7 percent of the total population. The number of fully vaccinated people was 30,322,197, or 59.1 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

