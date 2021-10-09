Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in New Delhi on Saturday who is on her first state visit to India.

PM Modi meets Danish counterpart Frederiksen on her first state visit to India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in New Delhi on Saturday who is on her first state visit to India. PM Modi received Mette Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. She also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Danish Prime Minister said she sees her New Delhi's visit as a milestone for the relations between the two nations. "We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations," she said. Speaking after the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Frederiksen added that she sees an ambitious Indian government taking responsibility for the issue of green transition in India and the rest of the world.

Frederiksen today also met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Danish PM arrived in New Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at Delhi airport.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Danish PM's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year. India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

