Left Menu

PM Modi, Danish counterpart Frederiksen hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 12:07 IST
PM Modi, Danish counterpart Frederiksen hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Saturday. Frederiksen, who arrived here earlier today, is on a three-day visit, during which she will hold talks with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "Towards nurturing India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi welcomes Danish PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen for their bilateral engagement." PM Modi received Mette Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. She also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Earlier in the day, Frederiksen met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Frederiksen's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind. She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. EAM Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year. India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021