Danish PM's India visit will advance Green Strategic Partnership: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's ongoing India visit will advance the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "Welcomed Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on her first visit to India. Our Green Strategic Partnership will advance further as a result," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Frederiksen who is on her first state visit to India. Currently, both the leaders are holding bilateral level talks. Earlier today, PM Modi received Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. She also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The Danish Prime Minister said she sees her visit as a milestone for the relations between the two nations. "We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations," she said. Speaking after the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Frederiksen added that she sees an ambitious Indian government taking responsibility for the issue of green transition in India and the rest of the world.

The Danish PM arrived in New Delhi early on Saturday. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at Delhi airport. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Danish PM's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind. She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society. India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. EAM Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year. (ANI)

