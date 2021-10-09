Left Menu

Green Strategic Partnership symbolises far-reaching thinking of India, Denmark: PM Modi

The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark is a symbol of the far-reaching thinking in both nations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 13:09 IST
Green Strategic Partnership symbolises far-reaching thinking of India, Denmark: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark is a symbol of the far-reaching thinking in both nations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. "A year ago today, we took the historic decision to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark in our virtual summit. This is a sign of far-reaching thinking and respect for the environment in both our countries," PM Modi said following the bilateral talks with visiting Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

India and Denmark have continued their cooperation during the COVID19 pandemic, PM Modi noted. "During our virtual summit, we had decided to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Today, we reviewed and reiterated our commitment on this," he added.

Last year in September, India and Denmark decided to elevate their relations to Green Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation and contribute to comprehensive reforms of the WTO. The Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities; with a focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021