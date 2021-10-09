Left Menu

Chinese hackers target political issues, universities in Taiwan, Hong Kong

Microsoft in its 2021 Digital Defense Report revealed that Chinese hackers are targeting political issues and universities in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 09-10-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 16:10 IST
Chinese hackers target political issues, universities in Taiwan, Hong Kong
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Microsoft in its 2021 Digital Defense Report revealed that Chinese hackers are targeting political issues and universities in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The report covers the period between July 2020 and June 2021 and as per it 47 per cent of China's targets are government entities, reported Taiwan Times.

According to the October 2021 report, the "Chromium" cyber activity group targeted "sensitive social, economic, and political issues surrounding Hong Kong and Taiwan" in addition to China's neighbours, such as India, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Thailand. As universities in Taiwan and Hong Kong serve as hubs for Beijing resistance movements, Chromium "was most active against universities in Hong Kong and Taiwan, followed by government entities and telecommunication providers in the other countries," reported Taiwan Times.

The findings mean that Chinese hackers are no longer just interested in stealing intellectual property, per Microsoft. Microsoft said it found that Chinese nation-state hackers "target the US political landscape for insight into policy shifts," and will remain a threat to entities as they seek to collect intelligence on investments and negotiations related to China's Belt and Road Initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021