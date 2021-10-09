Left Menu

Six people with Russian passports detained in Turkey for alleged espionage

Turkish police have detained six people with Russian passports who allegedly plotted an attack on foreigners and tried to obtain classified data, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 09-10-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 16:19 IST
Six people with Russian passports detained in Turkey for alleged espionage
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish police have detained six people with Russian passports who allegedly plotted an attack on foreigners and tried to obtain classified data, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources. Those detained were under surveillance immediately after they entered Turkey, the broadcaster said.

The police have seized weapons, documents on electronic devices and Russian passports while searching them. It is yet to be established whether these passports are real or fake. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021