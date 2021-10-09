Left Menu

MoS Lekhi greets diplomats on occasion of Indian Foreign Services Day

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday greeted IFS officers on the occasion of Indian Foreign Services Day.

Updated: 09-10-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 16:29 IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi with Indian diplomats. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday greeted IFS officers on the occasion of Indian Foreign Services Day. She said that Indian diplomats play an important role in protecting India's interests and promoting India's culture on the global stage.

"I extend my greetings to IFS officers on the occasion of Indian Foreign Services Day. Our Diplomats play an important role in protecting India's interests and promoting India's culture on the global stage. #IFSDay @indiandiplomats @MEAIndia," tweeted Lekhi. On October 9, 1946, the Indian Foreign Service was established for India's diplomatic, consular and commercial representation overseas.

The IFS Day is celebrated on 9 October every year since 2011 to commemorate the day the Indian Cabinet created the IFS. The first batch recruited under the combined civil service examination system of the Union Public Service Commission joined the IFS in 1948 and it has remained the principal recruitment mode into the IFS to this day, according to the MEA.

As a career diplomat, the Foreign Service Officer is required to project India's interests, both at home and abroad on a wide variety of issues. On selection to the IFS through the combined civil services examination, the new entrants undergo a multi-faceted and comprehensive training programme intended to give them a thorough grounding in diplomatic knowledge, diplomatic qualities and diplomatic skills. (ANI)

