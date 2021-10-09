Left Menu

US Trade Representative holds virtual meeting with China's Vice Premier, discuss trade relationship

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday (local time) held a virtual meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He and discussed the trade relationship between Washington and Beijing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 17:44 IST
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday (local time) held a virtual meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He and discussed the trade relationship between Washington and Beijing. "United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai held a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He, to discuss the US-China trade relationship," read the statement of Tai.

US Trade Representative and China's Vice Premier acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship during the meeting. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the statement said.

Both the leaders also reviewed the implementation of the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues. In addition, Tai emphasised US concerns relating to China's state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, farmers and businesses, said Tai's statement.

Meanwhile, Tai noted that she looks forward to future discussions with Vice Premier Liu, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

