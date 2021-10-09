Left Menu

Imran Khan announces special cell to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the setting up of a special body to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the setting up of a special body to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan. The Pakistan Prime Minister "directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergise various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan," Dawn reported citing a statement from the Khan's office.

The decision came after Khan held a discussion with the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss several security issues in view of the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and intelligence officials, Dawn reported.

A few days ago, Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf had also met Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and told her that the world should engage with the Taliban's newly-formed government in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan, Islamabad has been urging the world to recognise the interim government in the troubled country. Except for a handful of nations like China and Pakistan, no other country is inclined to recognise the outfit and is adopting a wait and watch policy. (ANI)

