Uzbekistan condemns mosque attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz province

Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the brutal attack at a Shia mosque in Kunduz city of Afghanistan. "Uzbekistan strongly condemns the terrorist act committed on October 8, 2021 during the Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kunduz, which led to many casualties," Sputnik reported citing a statement from the Uzbek ministry.

The ministry expressed that such acts hinders the establishment of a peaceful Afghanistan and paid condolences to the families of those killed in the attack. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said initial information indicates that more than 100 people were killed and injured in the suicide blast inside the mosque.

Earlier, the US had also condemned the attack. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban had said that investigators are working at the scene of the explosion. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists have escalated in the country. These terrorist attacks have increased the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups. (ANI)

