Left Menu

Uzbekistan condemns mosque attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz province

Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the brutal attack at a Shia mosque in Kunduz city of Afghanistan.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:04 IST
Uzbekistan condemns mosque attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz province
Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the brutal attack at a Shia mosque in Kunduz city of Afghanistan. "Uzbekistan strongly condemns the terrorist act committed on October 8, 2021 during the Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kunduz, which led to many casualties," Sputnik reported citing a statement from the Uzbek ministry.

The ministry expressed that such acts hinders the establishment of a peaceful Afghanistan and paid condolences to the families of those killed in the attack. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said initial information indicates that more than 100 people were killed and injured in the suicide blast inside the mosque.

Earlier, the US had also condemned the attack. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban had said that investigators are working at the scene of the explosion. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists have escalated in the country. These terrorist attacks have increased the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021