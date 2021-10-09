Swedish King calls for caution after COVID-19 limits lifted

Left Menu

The king of Swedes said on Saturday that the government might have acted too fast in lifting COVID-19 curbs, after Sweden scrapped limits on public gatherings.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:49 IST
Stockholm [Sweden], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The king of Swedes said on Saturday that the government might have acted too fast in lifting COVID-19 curbs, after Sweden scrapped limits on public gatherings. "Slowly but surely, I think, is a good word. We should think about that a little more. Sometimes it went a little too fast in some places, I think," Carl XVI Gustaf said in an interview to the TV4 channel.

The king warned Swedes that it "is not over yet." Queen Silvia urged everyone to be vaccinated. Over 84 per cent of the Nordic nation's population have received at least one shot, and 78 per cent have been fully immunized. The king criticized Sweden's relaxed approach to the outbreak in December when he said in a televised speech that his country had failed to deal with the pandemic. Sweden never introduced a lockdown and its infection rates have been higher than in the rest of its Scandinavian neighbours. (ANI/Sputnik)

