Left Menu

Portugal vaccinated 85 per cent of its population against COVID-19: official

Portugal has completed the vaccination of 85 per cent of its population against COVID-19, the country's Director-General of Health Graca Freitas said on Saturday.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 19:53 IST
Portugal vaccinated 85 per cent of its population against COVID-19: official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Lisbon [ Portugal], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Portugal has completed the vaccination of 85 per cent of its population against COVID-19, the country's Director-General of Health Graca Freitas said on Saturday. Freitas told Lusa news agency that Portugal managed to lead the global vaccination race by having "given an opportunity to everyone to be vaccinated" and thanks to the collaboration of the public and health professionals.

According to a press release from Portugal's Health Ministry, around 15.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, making it possible for 8.4 million people to have the complete vaccination. In addition, Portugal is completing the immunisation of the adolescent population between the ages of 12 and 17, with 83 per cent having completed their vaccination.

As of Friday, Portugal had recorded over 1.07 million COVID-19 cases and 18,027 deaths, according to the official data. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021