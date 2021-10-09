Funds transferred on the basis of the Loan Agreement between EU and BiH

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], October 9 (ANI/FENA): The European Commission (EC) has transferred funds to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the amount of EUR 124,301,000.00 on the basis of the agreement on credit line between the European Union and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is the first tranche of macro-financial assistance funds on the basis of the Agreement on Credit Line between the European Union and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CBBH) will carry out the distribution according to the per cents defined in the Memorandum of Understanding between the European Union and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the way that 61.5 per cent of funds will be allocated to the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 37.5 per cent to the entity of Republika Srpska and one per cent to the Brcko District of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Memorandum of Understanding between the European Union and Bosnia and Herzegovina has been signed with the aim of providing macro-financial assistance to the countries within enlargement and neighbourhood, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Bosnia and Herzegovina has available macro-financial assistance in the amount up to EUR 250 million in the form of a loan. Such assistance of the European Union comes from the resources obtained by the country from international financial institutions and bilateral donors as a support to the economic stabilisation and reform program. (ANI/FENA)

