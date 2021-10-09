Left Menu

Philippines logs 11,010 new COVID-19 cases, 273 deaths

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 11,010 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,654,450.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 11,010 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,654,450. The DOH also reported that 273 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 39,505.

The number of COVID-19 cases in 13 of the country's 17 regions, including Metro Manila and its adjacent areas, has decreased in the past two weeks, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a televised news conference Saturday. However, at least four regions in the main Luzon island and the southern Philippines are classified as "high-risk" due to a positive two-week growth infection rate.

"The DOH data showed that the reproduction rate has gone down to less than one, but the daily attack rate in selected areas is still high. This means that the affected population is still high," she added. The Philippines reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11 with 26,303 cases. The country, which has around 110-million population, has tested more than 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

