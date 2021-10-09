ADB approves USD 30 million financing to Cambodia for COVID-19 response

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved 30 million US dollars in financing to help Cambodia fight against COVID-19, a press release has said. The assistance includes a 25-million-USD loan and a 5-million-USD grant.

The loan will boost laboratory services and infection prevention control at provincial and district referral hospitals across the country, the release said. It will also improve disease surveillance and response systems, COVID-19 outbreak management and contact tracing at central, provincial and district health agencies, it added.

While the grant will be funding for new equipment such as ambulances, oxygen plants and oxygen therapy devices, as well as health staff training in COVID-19 clinical care, the release said. "The COVID-19 pandemic is putting tremendous stress on the Cambodian economy and threatens to reverse gains in poverty reduction and human development," said ADB senior social sector specialist Rikard Elfving.

"The project will strengthen the public health system in preventing, detecting, and responding to COVID-19 and other emerging public health threats, mitigating health and social impacts and indirectly contributing to poverty reduction," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

