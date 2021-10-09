Left Menu

US-India discuss information-sharing, high-end maritime cooperation during defence policy dialogue

Washington and New Delhi on Friday discussed information-sharing, high-end maritime cooperation, logistics, and defense trade in the US-India Defense Policy Group dialogue.

Washington and New Delhi on Friday discussed information-sharing, high-end maritime cooperation, logistics, and defence trade during the US-India Defense Policy Group dialogue. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr Colin Kahl co-chaired the 16th US-India Defense Policy Group (DPG) alongside Defense Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar of the Indian Ministry of Defense, October 8, 2021, said Department of Defense spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T Semelroth in a statement.

The dialogue advanced an ambitious set of bilateral priorities - including information-sharing, high-end maritime cooperation, logistics, and defence trade - reflective of the flourishing defence ties between the United States and India. "I co-chaired a terrific US-India Defense Policy Group yesterday with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. Our Major Defense Partnership continues making great strides. I look forward to celebrating our progress at the next 2+2 Ministerial," tweeted Kahl.

US and Indian officials exchanged views on regional issues of shared interest, including in South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region. They also discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation with like-minded partners to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific, Semelroth said in the statement.

The leaders reinforced their commitment to deepening joint cooperation and interoperability between the US and Indian militaries to work more seamlessly together, including strengthening cooperation in new defense domains, such as space and cyber. The dialogue laid the groundwork for an important 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, as the US and India open a new chapter in the Major Defense Partnership, added the statement.

The third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in New Delhi in October last year. The DPG is the apex official-level meeting mechanism between India's Defence Ministry and the US Department of Defence. It reviews and guides all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

