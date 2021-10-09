Left Menu

Indonesia reports 1,167 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 52 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,167 within one day to 4,227,038, with the death toll adding by 52 to 142,612, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

09-10-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the ministry, 1,507 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recovered cases to 4,059,267.

To date, at least 56.90 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 99.37 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)

