Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen calls on President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that the recently launched Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark will make the bilateral relationship stronger. Welcoming Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who called on him, the President said that the two countries were long-standing friends and the "warm and friendly ties were rooted in history as well as shared values and aspiration".

The President extended an invitation to Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II to visit India next year, which would coincide with the momentous occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign and 75 years of India's independence. He added that the visit of the Queen of Denmark to India in 1963 as Crown Princess is still warmly recalled in India.

"Welcoming the Prime Minister and her spouse to India, the President stated that India and Denmark were long-standing friends and our warm and friendly ties were rooted in history as well as shared values and aspiration. The recently launched Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark will make our relationship even stronger," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said. The President said that India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties and Danish public and private sectors were already actively involved in several states in India taking forward key national missions such as Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Smart Cities, Digital India, Start-up India, Clean India and Clean Ganga.

The President thanked the Government and the people of Denmark for their solidarity during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Earlier in the day, Frederiksen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held bilateral talks.

Frederiksen is the first head of state to visit India since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place last March. (ANI)

