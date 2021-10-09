Pak opposition calls for early elections, says people want to get rid of Imran Khan led govt

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday called for early elections in the country, and said that the people want to get rid of Imran Khan-led government amid rising inflation and economic crisis in the country, local media reported. The demand was put forth by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as they addressed a press conference following a meeting at the latter's residence, reported Geo News.

Shahbaz said the country's political developments were discussed in detail during the meeting. He added that matters related to PDM, skyrocketing inflation, increase in electricity, flour prices, and dengue -- which is wreaking havoc in the country -- also came under discussion, Geo News reported. The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly said all political parties and the masses demand free and fair elections in the country, which is the "only way to take Pakistan forward", the Pakistani publication said.

"This is not an easy path; we will have to commit all our energies to it, work, day and night, and only then can we take the country back to the state it was in during 2018 -- after that, we can take the country towards progress," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying. He further added that for this, "we need to hold free and fair elections". Moreover, Fazl said a "historic" public gathering would be held in Faisalabad on October 16 and a large gathering would take place in Dera Ghazi Khan on October 31. Prior to this, JUI-F has announced it will hold the Mufti Mehmood Conference on October 14, said the publication.

"The people want to get rid of the government which has been forced on them, and to resolve this issue, there is a need to hold elections at the earliest," the PDM chief said, adding, "The institutions have been ruined." The PDM chief said teachers, lawyers, doctors, landowners, labourers, farmers, were all drastically affected due to the government's policies, and a poor person cannot afford to put food on the table due to the rising inflation, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz also said if the PDM chief calls for a long march against the government, he and his party would back him. (ANI)

