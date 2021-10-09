India-US Defence Policy Group takes stock of joint project to develop air-launched UAVs

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Dr Colin Kahl co-chaired the 16th meeting of the India-US Defence Policy Group (DPG) on Friday and took stock of the joint project to co-develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative. The DPG is the apex official-level mechanism between the Ministry of Defence of India and the US Department of Defence to comprehensively review and guide all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

According to a Defence Ministry release, the two sides reviewed the progress in operationalising India-US Major Defence Partnership, military-to-military engagements, implementation of foundational defence agreements, defence exercises, strengthening technology cooperation and defence trade. "Both sides shared regional security perspectives and cooperation, and to work together to promote shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region. The co-chairs were apprised of the progress made by various bilateral defense initiatives and mechanisms. They took stock of the joint project to co-develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative," the release said.

The two sides also welcomed the holding of the inaugural Industrial Security Agreement meeting in India to facilitate high-end defence industrial collaboration. They agreed to encourage both the private and government stakeholders to utilise the existing innovation ecosystems in defence industries for co-development and co-production.

Both sides welcomed the cooperation in new domains such as space, Artificial Intelligence, cyber and counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle technologies. (ANI)

