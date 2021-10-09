Left Menu

Exit poll confirms Babis' projected victory in Czech legislative polls

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative elections, an exit poll out Saturday showed.

ANI | Prague | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:13 IST
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Prague [Czech Republic], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative elections, an exit poll out Saturday showed. The survey conducted by STEM/MARK and STEM for CNN Prima News put centrist ANO on 27.75 per cent followed by the Together centre-right alliance at 26.44 per cent.

The liberal Pirates and Mayors polled at 15.01 per cent and the EU-skeptic Freedom and Direct Democracy at 10.01per cent. The turnout was 64.7 per cent. The exit poll did not count in votes from liberal-leaning Prague. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

