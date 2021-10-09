Danish firm Grundfos exchanges MoU with Tata Project

Left Menu

Danish firm Grundfos signed MoU with Tata Project here in the presence of Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen here on Saturday.

Updated: 09-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:37 IST
Grundfos signed MoU with Tata Project here in the presence of Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Image Credit: ANI
Danish firm Grundfos signed MoU with Tata Project here in the presence of Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen here on Saturday. The MoU aims for strengthening cooperation in the environment, sustainability and water.

"We are pleased with this MoU with Tata Projects to show a good example of our relations between both Denmark and India in the environment, sustainability and water," said Stephane Simonetta, Vice President, COO of Grundfos' Group Executive. He further emphasised that "this will be to strengthen our collaboration in innovation technology and business".

Simonetta exchanged MoU with a Tata in New Delhi. During the exchange, Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane was also present. Frederiksen -- who is on her three-day visit to India -- said, "Today is the celebration of cooperation between two good companies. We have a long-lasting friendship between India and Denmark. And it's a great honour to be here."

"We also celebrate the cooperation between Tata and Grundfos. It is first of its kind, what we see today, but I am sure in coming years, we will see many more," she added. Earlier on Saturday, Frederiksen met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

