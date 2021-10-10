Left Menu

Malaysia reports 8,743 new COVID-19 infections, 74 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 8,743 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,332,221, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 10-10-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 08:45 IST
Malaysia reports 8,743 new COVID-19 infections, 74 new deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 8,743 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,332,221, according to the health ministry. Some 14 of the new cases are imported and 8,729 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Another 74 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,265.

About 14,422 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,184,710. Of the remaining 120,246 active cases, 768 are being held in intensive care and 418 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 141,897 doses administered on Saturday alone and some 74.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 64.9 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

