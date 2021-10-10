Left Menu

RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh meets Russian counterpart on sidelines of G-20 Speakers Summit

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh met Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Council of Federation, Russia on the sidelines of the G20 Speakers' Summit in Rome on Saturday, during which they discussed important issues and common interests in detail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 08:48 IST
RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh meets Russian counterpart Konstantin Kosachev. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Konstantin Kosachev, the Russian Deputy Speaker of the Council of Federation, Russia, in Rome impressed upon boosting ties with India and invited Harivansh to visit Russia for Upper House to Upper House interaction for better Parliamentary coordination," a Rajya Sabha Secretariat official told ANI. During the seventh G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit in Rome, various issues were discussed including the response to the social and employment crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, rebooting economic growth in terms of social and economic environmental sustainability and 'Sustainability and food Security after the COVID-19 pandemic'.

The Speakers Summit was held on October 7-8 in Rome, Italy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh participated in the summit from the Indian side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

