Left Menu

Architect of Pakistan's nuclear programme AQ Khan dies

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the architect of Pakistan's nuclear programme has passed away, local media reported on Sunday. He was 85.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 11:18 IST
Architect of Pakistan's nuclear programme AQ Khan dies
Father of Pakistan's nuclear programme AQ Khan dies (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the architect of Pakistan's nuclear programme has passed away, local media reported on Sunday. He was 85. AQ Khan was brought to the hospital on Saturday night after his health started deteriorating, reported Geo News. Later, he passed away today at 7:04 am. Doctors have said Dr AQ Khan died after his lungs collapsed.

Pakistan Defence Minister Parvez Khattak and other federal ministers expressed grief over the passing away of the scientist. "Deeply grieved at the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Great loss! Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," Khattak tweeted in Urdu.

AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme. He was accused of being involved in global nuclear proliferation. Khan confessed in 2004 to have helped supply materials necessary for making nuclear weapons to North Korea, Libya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021