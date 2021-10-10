Left Menu

China accuses US of restricting, suppressing Chinese students for hours at LA airport

China has accused the United States of restricting and suppressing Chinese students for dozens of hours at Los Angeles airport "for no reason".

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 17:11 IST
China accuses US of restricting, suppressing Chinese students for hours at LA airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

China has accused the United States of restricting and suppressing Chinese students for dozens of hours at Los Angeles airport "for no reason". Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, California said it has urged the US to "stop restricting and suppressing Chinese students" for no reason, Global Times reported. According to the Chinese state media, a number of Chinese students were repeatedly questioned, threatened or even restricted for dozens of hours at LA airport.

Last month, China had opposed the interrogation and deportation of a Chinese student by the US officials at an airport in Texas, and lodged solemn representations with the US. This comes after a Chinese student was reportedly interrogated at the border entrance in Houston. After a probe that lasted for a few hours, the student was deported by the US, the Global Times reported citing the information from the Chinese embassy in the US.

The embassy said the US' action infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of the student and caused serious physical and mental damage to him and his family. Alleging serious violations of students' human rights, the embassy complained that there have been a number of similar cases of arbitrary and harsh interrogations and even deportations of Chinese students by US officials.

The embassy added that "people-to-people exchanges are the social foundation of China-US relations. Chinese students in the US play a positive role in promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries." China urged the US side to honour its statement of welcoming Chinese students and asked them to stop "abusing" them by using national security.

Beijing and Washington have been at loggerheads over a slew of issues including trade, COVID-19, human rights issues and multiple groupings Quad and Aukus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021