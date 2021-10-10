Left Menu

Car bomb explosion in Yemen's Aden kills two people

Two people were killed after a vehicle rigged with explosives blasted in Yemen's city of Aden, the Belqees TV channel reported on Sunday, citing a source.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 17:19 IST
Car bomb explosion in Yemen's Aden kills two people
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Aden [Yemen], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people were killed after a vehicle rigged with explosives blasted in Yemen's city of Aden, the Belqees TV channel reported on Sunday, citing a source. New agencies have earlier reported that the blast targeted a road convoy with local officials, including Aden's governor who survived the attack. Belqees TV added that the country's agriculture minister was also among them and survived.

"Two are dead and several are injured in the explosion of a car bomb, the target of which was the convoy of the Aden governor," the source was quoted as saying. According to Al Jazeera, citing sources, four people accompanying the governor were injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021