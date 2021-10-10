Left Menu

MoS Murleedharan to visit New York from Oct 11-13

Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS) V Muraleedharan is scheduled to pay an official visit to New York from October 11 to October 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 17:25 IST
MoS Murleedharan to visit New York from Oct 11-13
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS) V Muraleedharan is scheduled to pay an official visit to New York from October 11 to October 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday. During the visit, Muraleedharan will represent India at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Peace-building and sustaining peace on October 12, read the statement.

The meeting is convened by Kenya which holds the Presidency of UN Security Council in the month of October and will be chaired by the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta. According to the MEA, the UN Security Council High-Level meeting will focus on the prevention of conflicts and conflict resolution and state-building through effective management of diversity and promotion of peaceful co-existence.

The discussion is expected to provide a platform to member states to share insights and experiences in the practical pursuit of peace-building and in sustaining peace, said the statement. India has contributed significantly to the peacebuilding and socio-economic development of countries transitioning from conflict. India's development partnership has been demand-driven and seeks to enhance sustainable capacity-building. India will continue to work with our international partners, including the UN, to further such efforts, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021