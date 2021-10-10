4.4 Ritcher earthquake strikes near Afghanistan city Fayzabad
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 110 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Sunday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on October 10, 17:09:35 IST, Lat: 36.34 and Long: 71.35, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 110km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
