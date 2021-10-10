Left Menu

Danish PM Frederiksen visits Taj Mahal with her husband

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal -- one of the Seven Wonders in the world -- here on Sunday during her three-day visit to India.

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with her husband Bo Tengberg. Image Credit: ANI
Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal -- one of the Seven Wonders in the world -- here on Sunday during her three-day visit to India. Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal with her husband Bo Tengberg. They also visited the Agra Fort here.

She is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. The Danish PM arrived in New Delhi early on Saturday. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at Delhi airport.

Earlier on Saturday, Frederiksen met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held bilateral talks in New Delhi. The two leaders underlined the warm and friendly relations between India and Denmark. They agreed to enhance efforts for reforming and strengthening multilateralism and a rules-based international order, including freedom of navigation.

Both sides also reconfirmed their commitment to an aspiring and results-oriented Green Strategic Partnership. India and Denmark on Saturday agreed on a joint action plan for five years on Green Strategic Partnership. The green strategic partnership between the two countries is focused on collaboration to promote green and sustainable growth. (ANI)

