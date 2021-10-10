Left Menu

Afghanistan: Money changers flag increase in smuggling of US Doller

There has been an increase in US dollars being smuggled out of Afghanistan to some neighbouring countries mainly Pakistan, which may worsen the country's already fragile economy, according to a new report which cites currency convertors in the Taliban-ruled country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:27 IST
Afghanistan: Money changers flag increase in smuggling of US Doller
Representative image [Credit: Reuters]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

There has been an increase in US dollars being smuggled out of Afghanistan to some neighbouring countries mainly Pakistan, which may worsen the country's already fragile economy, according to a new report which cites currency convertors in the Taliban-ruled country. A number of money changers in Kandahar said that "millions of Pakistani rupees" are brought in to Kandahar from Pakistan and are exchanged to US dollars and are taken back to the neighbouring country, Tolo News reported.

"The money changers said the demand for the US dollar is increasing in the market and that most of their customers buy the US currency by selling Pakistani rupees," the Tolo News report said. The development came amidst an unprecedented fall of Afghanistan's currency against the USD over the last two months, after the fall of the democratically elected government.

Before the collapse of the former government, Afghanistan's Central Bank used to inject US dollars into the local markets to ensure the stability of Afghan currency. "Recently, amidst a pause in international community's support to Afghanistan, the value of afghani is descending against the dollar," Tolo News reported. Meanwhile, the Taliban takeover has brought an unprecedented crisis in Afghanistan with the economy plummeting day by day and daily wagers not getting enough work to support their family, pushing them towards hunger.

A few days back, UN agencies have also warned that "a humanitarian catastrophe looms" in Afghanistan and urged donor governments to "dig deep" to fund an emergency flash appeal. The US and EU have also stated that they will continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021