Taliban transfers USD 18 million seized from previous govt officials to Afghan Finance Ministry

The Taliban said that they transferred nearly USD 18 million from the central bank of Afghanistan-Da Afghanistan Bank- to the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, reported local media. The cash was seized from officials of the previous government in Kabul, Panjshir, Khost, and Logar provinces, Khaama Press reported citing Da Afghanistan Bank as saying in a statement.

The seized money was kept in Da Afghanistan Bank. It was transferred to the account of the Ministry of Finance. According to the statement the money includes, USD 1,59,95,377, AFS 86,164,350, Euro 7,450, Indian Rupees 30,350, UAE Dirham 300, reported Khaama Press.

A relatively large amount of gold has also been seized and is now kept in the central bank of Afghanistan, the statement added. (ANI)

