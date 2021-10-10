Left Menu

Philippines logs 12,159 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,666,562

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 12,159 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,666,562.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The DOH also reported that 119 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 39,624.

The DOH also reported that 119 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 39,624.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

