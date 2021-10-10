Left Menu

US: 1 killed 14 injured in Saint Paul,Minnesota shooting

At least one person was killed and 14 people injured in a shooting at a bar in Saint Paul, Minnesota early on Sunday, reported local media.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least one person was killed and 14 people injured in a shooting at a bar in Saint Paul, Minnesota early on Sunday, reported local media. Officers responded to the scene on West 7th Street around 12:15 am to find 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds, The Hill reported citing the Saint Paul Police Department.

A woman in her 20s was declared dead. Fourteen others -- who were injured in the incident -- were transported to local hospitals. They are expected to recover from their wounds. "In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won't stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable," The Hill reported quoting Saint Paul chief of police Todd Axtell as saying in a statement.

The motive of the incident has not been identified yet but early information indicated that there were multiple shooters. Police have not made any arrests so far. Officials have said that five investigators are currently working to "piece together" what precipitated the shooting, according to The Hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

