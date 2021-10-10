Czech President in Intensive Care Unit

Prague [Czech], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Czech President Milos Zeman was placed in an intensive care unit at a Prague hospital on Sunday, his doctor said, adding that he could not reveal his diagnosis.

"The republic's president, Milos Zeman, was hospitalized today at my recommendation and is being treated in intensive care," Miroslav Zavoral, head of Prague's Central Military Hospital, told reporters.

The 77-year-old president twice refused to be hospitalized this week, despite cancelling his post-vote speech. He is expected to grant a mandate for forming a government to the opposition after it won this week's legislative polls. (ANI/Sputnik)

