Russia rejects Trump's claim of reverse-engineering US hardware scavenged in Afghanistan

Moscow has no defence industry ties with the interim Afghan government and is not working to reverse-engineer American military hardware left behind by US troops, reported Sputnik citing Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation spokesperson Valeria Reshetnikova.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:00 IST
Former US president Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow has no defence industry ties with the interim Afghan government and is not working to reverse-engineer American military hardware left behind by US troops, reported Sputnik citing Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation spokesperson Valeria Reshetnikova. "There is currently no military-technical cooperation with Afghanistan," Reshetnikova told Sputnik.

"Any claims that our specialists are involved in the efforts to copy American hardware are baseless," Reshetnikova added. During an Iowa rally on Saturday night, former US President Donald Trump suggested that Moscow and Beijing were taking apart and "re-engineering" Apache helicopters.

Stating that a large number of military hardware were never disabled, Trump stressed that the equipment finally ended up on the black market. (ANI)

