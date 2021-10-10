Left Menu

Myanmar to launch COVID-19 vaccination program for schoolchildren

Myanmar will launch a COVID-19 vaccination program for schoolchildren aged over 12 years next week, a media report said.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar will launch a COVID-19 vaccination program for schoolchildren aged over 12 years next week, a media report said. In an attempt to tackle the spread of COVID-19, nearly 1 million middle and high school students -- who have enrolled for the 2021-2022 academic year -- will be vaccinated, reported Xinhua.

In Myanmar, nearly 4.11 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 5.78 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the release of the Ministry of Health. The country has so far reported 4,78,651 COVID-19 cases after fresh 1,318 infections reported on Sunday.

With the fresh 30 new deaths from COVID-19, the total death toll has increased to 18,134. A total of 431,275 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 4.5 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

