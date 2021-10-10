Left Menu

Pakistan's Sindh facing gas shortage, supply to non-export companies suspended

Pakistan's Sindh Province is witnessing a severe gas crisis and it intensified further as the companies suspended gas supply to non-export industries for three days, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:51 IST
Pakistan's Sindh facing gas shortage, supply to non-export companies suspended
Representative image (Photo credit: SSGC Pakistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Sindh Province is witnessing a severe gas crisis and it intensified further as the companies suspended gas supply to non-export industries for three days, reported local media. Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Sindh is facing a severe shortage of gas pressure along with the shortage of RLNG (re-gasified liquefied natural gas) supply, reported Geo News.

Due to the crisis, gas supply to private power plants, including non-export industries has been suspended till Monday. It is expected to be restored on Monday morning. SSGC has said that the crisis emerged due to a delay in the arrival of LNG ships.

"The arrival of LNG ships has been delayed due to rough sea conditions and that the load is being distributed under a load management plan," the SSGC spokesperson said. But the spokesperson vowed to provide uninterrupted gas to domestic consumers.

However, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) rejected SSGC's decision to suspend gas to industries for three days. As the gas supply was halted to the industries, businessmen asked the SSGC to immediately restore supply.

SSGC was asked by the businessman to restore supply as the company has halted gas supply to the industries. CNG stations in Sindh were also ordered by the SSGC to remain closed for three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021