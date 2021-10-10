Vietnam reports 3,528 new COVID-19 cases, 8,39,662 in total

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 3,528 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest number since July 17, including 3,513 locally transmitted and 15 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,607 in Ho Chi Minh City, 782 in Binh Duong province, and 662 in Dong Nai province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 8,39,662, with 20,555 deaths, the ministry said. Nationwide, as many as 782,199 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 21,398 from Saturday, while over 53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)