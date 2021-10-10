Left Menu

Vietnam reports 3,528 new COVID-19 cases, 8,39,662 in total

Vietnam reported 3,528 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest number since July 17, including 3,513 locally transmitted and 15 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 3,528 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest number since July 17, including 3,513 locally transmitted and 15 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,607 in Ho Chi Minh City, 782 in Binh Duong province, and 662 in Dong Nai province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 8,39,662, with 20,555 deaths, the ministry said. Nationwide, as many as 782,199 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 21,398 from Saturday, while over 53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

