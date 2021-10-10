Left Menu

Mental health cases increased in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province due to economic hardships

Mental health cases have increased in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province due to economic hardships, local media reported citing an official on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:02 IST
Mental health cases increased in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province due to economic hardships
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Mental health cases have increased in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province due to economic hardships, local media reported citing an official on Sunday. Officials expressed concern that the majority of patients suffering from mental health issues did not go to doctors and continued suffering from this problem, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Addressing a gathering marking the International Mental Health Day on Sunday, Dr Ahmad ZahirYar, head of the Nangarhar Zonal Hospital's Psychological Department, said that the number of mental illnesses has surged in the province and mostly women suffered from psychological problems as they faced social and family violence, the publication reported. Dr ZahirYar said these patients avoided checkups from physicians due to economic hardship or cultural restrictions.

Meanwhile, Nangarhar Health Department Director Abdul Rahman Fateh said they marked the day to create awareness about mental health. He said facilities for the treatment of mental patients were provided in Zonal Hospital as well as in district hospitals. "I went to the district hospital for treatment but there were no medicines then I to came to the zonal hospital there were also no medicine and I have to get hospitalised myself here without medicines," Samiullah, a mental health patient told Pajhwok Afghan News.

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after the US military drawdown. The country plunged into crisis in the month of mid-August after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021