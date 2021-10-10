Left Menu

Paksitan: Nine people killed after gunmen open fire in Sadiqabad city

Nine people lost their lives while one person reported injuries after a group of robbers open fired in Pakistan's Sadiqabad city.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:23 IST
Paksitan: Nine people killed after gunmen open fire in Sadiqabad city
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Nine people lost their lives while one person reported injuries after a group of gunmen opened fire in Pakistan's Sadiqabad city. The incident happened on Sunday at a petrol pump in the Mahi Chowk area, Samaa TV reported.

"The gang of robbers escaped while using firing as cover," and no person was arrested till the filing of the report," Police forces informed. Such incidents of crimes have become frequent in Pakistan.

Last month, two people were killed while three others reported injuries in a firing incident by unknown gunmen in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan. Earlier in September, at least nine people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in a firing between two groups in the country.

In July three Pakistani policemen, including an official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), were shot dead in separate incidents in Peshawar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

