Punish those behind Afghan mosque attack, says Iranian Parliament Speaker

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker, condemned the recent attack in a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz and asked authorities to punish those behind the tragic incident that killed over 100 people and injured many, a media report said.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:31 IST
More than 100 people were killed after a blast in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz. (Image credit: TOLOnews). Image Credit: ANI
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker, condemned the recent attack in a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz and asked authorities to punish those behind the tragic incident that killed over 100 people and injured many, a media report said. Qalibaf, while addressing an open session of the Parliament, said the Afghan authorities are duty-bound to ensure security for the Afghan people, calling for punishing those behind the tragic event and implementing necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, Xinhua reported citing Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency.

He also warned that sowing religious and ethnic discord is a new security project "carried out by US-backed terrorist groups." On Friday, the deadly blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer.

More than 100 people were killed in the attack while several were injured. Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Shia mosque. It was the group's deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at the international airport in Kabul on August 26 that killed about 170 civilians and 13 US troops, according to The New York Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

