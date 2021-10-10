Left Menu

Pak woman Tiktoker urge authorities to take strict action against those involved in attack

Female 'Tiktoker' who was assaulted by a group of men in Pakistan urged for exemplary punishment to those involved in the attack.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:45 IST
A visual of a mob of men attacking a woman in Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter@qiranbutt). Image Credit: ANI
Female 'Tiktoker' who was assaulted by a group of men in Pakistan in August has urged for exemplary punishment to those involved in the attack. She also blamed her associate Amir Sohail for planning the entire harassment incident at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, ARY News reported.

The girl also informed that she and her family were receiving threats after she had identified people who are allegedly involved in blackmailing her and uploading her videos. "I want to appeal Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab to provide security to me and my family," she said besides appealing for exemplary punishment to the blackmailers.

As per a recent report, nearly 6,754 women were abducted in the country's Punjab province in the first half of 2021. Out of that, 1890 women were raped, 3721 were tortured whereas 752 children were raped. The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has released an investigation report on incidents of violence against women and children in Punjab and Islamabad during the first half of 2021, Dunya News said.

In Islamabad alone, there were nearly 34 official incidents of rape while 27 incidents were reported in the media. The number of official incidents of violence recorded in Punjab was 3,721, but only 938 cases were reported in the media, Dunya News said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

