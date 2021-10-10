Left Menu

Singapore reports 2,809 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 126,966, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:49 IST
Singapore reports 2,809 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 126,966, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Before this, Singapore's daily new cases had been surpassing 3,000 for five consecutive days.

The ministry added that the fall in the number of new cases is likely due to fewer swabs being done over the weekend at Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics, and is not indicative that the epidemic curve is bending. Among the new cases, 2,176 were in the community, 631 were in migrant worker dormitories, and two were imported cases.

A total of 1,613 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 292 of serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation, and 41 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH. Besides, nine more cases have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. As of October 9, 83 per cent of the local population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose. To date, 411,447 individuals in Singapore have received their booster shots and another 74,000 have booked their appointments. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021